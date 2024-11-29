How To Watch Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Inside The Heat

Nov 27, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Game time: 8 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS
The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of three matchups this regular season and Miami’s fourth NBA Cup game. It is also the first of consecutive games against the Raptors with another game on Sunday in Toronto. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The HEAT are 62-42 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 37-17 in home games and 25-25 in road games. Tonight marks as the first of consecutive games against the Raptors with another game on Sunday in Toronto. This is the second of three instances this season in which Miami will play consecutive games against the same opponent.




PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Duncan Robinson

RAPTORS

F R.J Barrett

F Ochai Agbaji

C Jakob Poeltl

G Ja'Kobe Walter

G Scottie Barnes

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Probable - Back

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Kevin Love: Questionable - Back

Duncan Robinson: Probable - Glute

Terry Rozier: Probable - Foot

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

RAPTORS

Bruce Bowens: Out - Conditioning

Gradey Dick: Out - Calf

Kelly Olynyk: Out - Back

Immanuel Quickley: Out - Elbow

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on Terry Rozier getting used to being a reserve: He’s doing what he usually does. He’s being Terry, he’s being himself. He’s playing basketball. That’s what happens when you see the ball go in a couple times.”


