Injury History Causes Miami Heat's Tyler Herro To Fall In NBA Player Rankings
It seems injuries have always slowed the momentum of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, especially recently.
Last year Herro was playing at an All-Star pace before he missed 18 games because of an ankle sprain. The year before, it was him missing the postseason after breaking his hand in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
Herro has yet to play more than 67 games in his five seasons. It is among the factors that have caused some to question his durability.
Herro was ranked No. 69 on the Top 100 players list compiled by HoopsHype. The website cited health concerns and inconsistent play in the postseason as why he was ranked so low.
Here's what the website wrote: "If he were more reliable as far as staying healthy and with his playoff performances, Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro would surely rank higher on this list, as his counting stats – 20/5/4 averages on 39.0 percent shooting from three over his past three seasons combined – are impressive."
Herro is back for a sixth season to see if he can put it together for a full season. He survived another offseason filled with trade speculation but it appears the Heat have all the confidence in him. Everything is in place for Herro to make another leap.
He's healthy. He has the support of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. He has two All-Star caliber teammates in Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Aside from injuries, there are no excuses.
