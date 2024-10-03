Is It Time For Pat Riley, Miami Heat To Shift From Developmental Route?
The Miami Heat gained lots of notoriety the past several years for their work with developmental talent.
They have turned undrafted players into hidden gems. For the most part, it worked. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra helped G League players become solid rotational fits.
The question is this: Is it time for a change? The rest of the Eastern Conference is more top-heavy because teams possess more talented players. Miami Heat On SI correspondent and host of the ComeOnNow podcast Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat feels it's time for a change.
He says, "The Miami Heat is known as a franchise that can develop young talent, guys that no one knows. Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. They're hoping they can find that newest guy that can fill out their 12-man roster. They're hoping that maybe that guy is Caleb Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard who played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce last year."
But is Daniels enough to improve the Heat's chances against the stacked Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
Rodriguez-Chomat doesn't think so, suggesting the Heat need a midsesason move to stay relevant.
"But let's be real, the Miami Heat need more. They can keep trying to fill roster spots with young, unknown talent. There's no telling if Daniels will make the team or not. He probably won't. He'll probably end up back in Sioux Falls in the G League. But this is part of their continuing project of trying to get these young guys that no one has ever heard of and they cannot keep relying on people you never heard of showing up out of nowhere. We'll see if the Heat make some type of other move at some point this season to bring in some talent that can help them win because these young guys aren't the answer."
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube
X: @ComeOnNowPod