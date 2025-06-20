Inside The Heat

James Johnson's Viral Ejection Gets Much Props From Miami Heat Legend

Shandel Richardson

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) reacts after being ejected from the game during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16) reacts after being ejected from the game during the second half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers James Johnson became a viral sensation despite playing just two minutes in Thursday's Game 6 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. He was ejected in the second half, drawing an applause from the crowd.

No one was more impressed than Johnson's former teammate, Udonis Haslem.

"You see my boy James Johnson get in last night," Haslem said Friday morning on ESPN's Get Up. "Thirty seconds, got kicked out."

Johnson and Haslem were teammates with the Miami Heat a few years ago. Johnson is known as one of the NBA's few remaining enforcers. He is a trained mixed martial artist. While Johnson rarely starts fights, it is widely known not to mess with him.

The ejection occurred with less than one minute left in garbage time. The Pacers were comfortably ahead in the blowout win. Johnson was called for a technical foul after hard shove on Thunder guard Dillon Jones.

"If I wasn't more proud to watch as a proud dad moment," Haslem said.

It's fitting because Johnson is basically fulfilling Haslem's role his later years with the Heat. Haslem only played sparingly, serving more of a mental role for younger players. This season, Johnson averaged 3.1 minutes in his 12 appearances for the Pacers. If anything, he provided one of the most memorable moments of the Finals.

Game 7 is Sunday in Oklahoma City.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Was Tyrese Haliburton playing possum?

Udonis Haslem gives reason for Oklahoma City meltdown

Ex-Heat player sides with Stephen A. Smith

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here