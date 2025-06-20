James Johnson's Viral Ejection Gets Much Props From Miami Heat Legend
Indiana Pacers James Johnson became a viral sensation despite playing just two minutes in Thursday's Game 6 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. He was ejected in the second half, drawing an applause from the crowd.
No one was more impressed than Johnson's former teammate, Udonis Haslem.
"You see my boy James Johnson get in last night," Haslem said Friday morning on ESPN's Get Up. "Thirty seconds, got kicked out."
Johnson and Haslem were teammates with the Miami Heat a few years ago. Johnson is known as one of the NBA's few remaining enforcers. He is a trained mixed martial artist. While Johnson rarely starts fights, it is widely known not to mess with him.
The ejection occurred with less than one minute left in garbage time. The Pacers were comfortably ahead in the blowout win. Johnson was called for a technical foul after hard shove on Thunder guard Dillon Jones.
"If I wasn't more proud to watch as a proud dad moment," Haslem said.
It's fitting because Johnson is basically fulfilling Haslem's role his later years with the Heat. Haslem only played sparingly, serving more of a mental role for younger players. This season, Johnson averaged 3.1 minutes in his 12 appearances for the Pacers. If anything, he provided one of the most memorable moments of the Finals.
Game 7 is Sunday in Oklahoma City.
