3-Time NBA Champion Feels Tyrese Haliburton Pulled Ultimate Trick In Game 6
The biggest question entering Game 6 of the NBA Finals was the health of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. He was cleared to play earlier in the day despite a calf injury. Ex-Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem never doubted Haliburton would miss the game.
In fact, Haslem felt Haliburton may have used the injury to keep the Oklahoma City Thunder off guard in Thursday's blowout loss.
"I think the other team came and kind of let off the gas a little bit," Haslem said Friday morning on ESPN's Get Up. "They've been hearing the last couple of days, Haliburton's calf, is he going to play? ... That was a smokescreen. Everybody knew he was going to play. I think Oklahoma City fell for the old Statue of Liberty, banana in the tailpipe."
Haliburton finished with 14 points and five assists to help force a Game 7. This was after he scored just four points in Game 5 when he sustained the injury.
"I think Tricky Ricky played a little possum with us," Haslem said. "I think he got us a little bit. If you've been in this league a long time, you understand how it is. We tend to over-exaggerate injuries sometimes in the playoffs. We don't let on to the other team how hurt we are."
Both the Pacers and Thunder are going for their first title Sunday in Game 7.
