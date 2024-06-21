Jayson Tatum Takes Another Shot At Miami Heat During Finals Celebration?
This Miami Heat-Boston Celtics rivalry just keeps getting better and better.
First, it was the Celtics knocking off the Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Then it was Jayson Tatum winning a championship for Boston before Jimmy Butler could do it for Miami.
Next, it was the Celtics choosing to celebrate their title in Miami for a few days before Friday's championship parade in Boston.
And now, it's Tatum apparently taking another shot at the Heat.
After the parade, Tatum was interviewed by Celtics television host Brian Scalabrine inside TD Garden for the celebration.
Here was the exchange:
Scalabrine: "You guys have been on a lot of hard-fought trips to Miami. Was this one a little sweeter?"
Tatum: "They're always easy."
Shots fired.
The Celtics won all but one meeting against the Heat in the regular season and playoffs. Tatum's remarks just add to the fire of the NBA's best rivalry. The Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.
The series is tied at 2. After the Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 conference finals, Boston came back to win at the same stage in 2022 when Butler missed a winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Heat got their revenge the following year when they upset the top-seeded Celtics in seven games on their home court.
This year, Butler did not play because of a knee injury but you can believe this is nowhere near over.
