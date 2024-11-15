Jimmy Butler Injury: Fantasy Players Urged to Make Difficult Decision
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is out for a third straight game Friday night with a lingering ankle injury.
At least the Heat still have Bam Adebayo and aspiring All-Star guard Tyler Herro. Fantasy basketball players probably aren’t so lucky.
In fact, fantasy players are likely extremely frustrated with Butler’s latest injury. Some may be tempted to drop or trade him in the coming weeks.
ESPN says that’s a bad idea. The site urged players in a Nov. 15 article to hold off on cutting Butler.
“Butler isn’t young, and he isn’t LeBron James, so some statistical decline shouldn’t surprise us, but really, there hasn’t been much,” the article argued. “Be patient. We can debate Butler deserving his top-50 draft day status missing so many games annually, but when he plays, the numbers are there.”
Butler ranked 42nd in average ESPN fantasy points per game (38.9) last year.
Butler, 35, averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through his first eight games. However, he hasn’t played over 65 games in an entire season since 2018-19.
Despite the injury risk, ESPN suggests keeping Butler around.
“Fantasy managers need numbers, and Butler still delivers,” ESPN wrote.
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER?
The Miami Heat may need to shake up parts of their roster to compete for an NBA championship, but it appears the front office is not acting hastily.
The Heat have a 4-6 record, placing them on a similar trajectory to previous seasons with a Play-In Tournament appearance. If that same outcome seems imminent by January, then the Heat should understandably look in one of two major directions.
Either trade Butler to begin retooling the roster, or add win-now pieces in hopes of vaulting themselves back into title contention. Regardless of their route, ESPN and NBA Insider Tim Bontemps is confident the Heat will take their time in the process.
"Miami came into the season with lots of questions about its future. After a middling start to the season, including Jimmy Butler going down with an ankle injury, those questions remain," Bontemps wrote. "Given the extraordinarily forgiving nature of the East, don't expect Miami to make any early moves. Entering the season, the Heat wanted to see how their roster would look and then evaluate from there. That thought process hasn't changed."
ODEN RANKED AMONG GREATEST WHAT-IFS
Greg Oden already ranked among the most significant “what could have been” stories in NBA history when he joined the Miami Heat in 2013.
Nothing has changed over a decade later. The 2007 No. 1 pick remains a regular fixture on listicles and videos discussing players who never panned out in the NBA.
HoopsHype called Oden the 10th biggest “what-if” player in NBA history. A litany of knee injuries famously derailed Oden’s career before he even had an opportunity to turn the Portland Trail Blazers into title contenders.
Portland infamously selected Oden over future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant following the former’s dominant freshman season at Ohio State.
HEAT UNVEIL NEW JERSEY
On Thursday, the Miami Heat released the latest edition of their "Culture" jersey.
The newest version is named "Blood Red." The team posted it on the official X page, providing all the purchase details.
ADEBAYO ENDORSES HERRO FOR ALL-STAR GAME
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is all too familiar with playing with the NBA’s best come February.
Now, the veteran big man wants to see teammate Tyler Herro receive the same love.
Adebayo, a three-time All-Star selection, emphatically endorsed Herro for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game this week. Herro scored 40 points and made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 123-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying the Heat’s single-game threes record.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man,” Adebayo said. “He deserves that All-Star nod, man.”
