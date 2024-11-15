New Heat City Culture Jerseys Earn Early Negative Review
Don’t expect the Miami Heat’s latest City Culture jerseys to earn any awards in the looks department anytime soon.
The NBA unveiled every new City Culture jersey Thursday. Miami’s is a “Blood Red” with “Heat Culture” in black text on the front .
Early returns on the new Heat jerseys aren’t exactly positive. CBS Sports ranked all 30 jerseys following their Thursday unveiling. The article ranked the Heat 27th (or fourth-worst).
“Miami could have come up with some really cool options, but this looks like a catchphrase or a bumper sticker slapped onto a red jersey,” the article argued, adding, “[T]his look pales in comparison to other City Edition uniforms.”
At least the Heat finished above the rival Celtics, who ranked last.
The Heat’s latest City Culture jerseys honor longtime coach and team president Pat Riley.
ODEN EARNS UNFORTUNATE RANKING
Greg Oden already ranked among the most significant “what could have been” stories in NBA history when he joined the Miami Heat in 2013.
Nothing has changed over a decade later. The 2007 No. 1 pick remains a regular fixture on listicles and videos discussing players who never panned out in the NBA.
HoopsHype called Oden the 10th biggest “what-if” player in NBA history. A litany of knee injuries famously derailed Oden’s career before he even had an opportunity to turn the Portland Trail Blazers into title contenders.
Portland infamously selected Oden over future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant following the former’s dominant freshman season at Ohio State.
Oden spent the 2013-14 season with the Heat, averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 23 games.
JOVIC FITTED FOR FACE MASK
Nikola Jovic has been fitted for a face mask to protect the reduced septum he sustained Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.
Jovic is listed as available against the Indiana Pacers Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
After being on the receiving end of a head-butt from Jalen Duren of the Pistons, he walked off the court with a bloody nose. The trainers covered his nose with a towel to limit the bleeding. They then walked him into the locker room.
“His nose was displaced,” coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game Tuesday. “They were able to put it back.”
BUTLER OUT AGAINST PACERS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not play Friday against the Indiana Pacers.
It is the third straight game he has missed due to an ankle sprain. There remains no timetable on his return.
Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love are expected to start at the two forward spots.
HEAT PLAYERS CHASING SIX-FIGURE PAYDAY
If calling yourself an NBA Cup champion wasn’t enough to motivate Miami Heat players, how does half a million dollars sound?
Although the NBA Cup (formerly the In-Season Tournament) has its detractors, the league is trying to make the event stick.
What better way to do so than by financially motivating players to give their all?
According to USA Today, players on the winning NBA Cup team earn nearly $515,000. That’s up from the $500,000 players on the Los Angeles Lakers netted in last season’s tournament.
