Jimmy Butler Injury Update: Miami Heat All-Star Will Play Tonight Against 76ers
Jimmy Butler is finally returning to the Miami Heat lineup.
The Heat upgraded Butler to available ahead of Monday’s home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed the Heat’s previous four games with an ankle injury.
Butler suffered the injury Nov. 8 against the Denver Nuggets.
Butler is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per night. He is shooting 47.8 percent from the field and a dismal 15.4 percent from the three-point range in eight games.
JAQUEZ, ROZIER RULED OUT MONDAY
Butler will play Monday night. We can’t say the same for Jaime Jaquez and Terry Rozier.
Miami ruled out Jaquez (sprained right ankle) and Rozier (right foot discomfort) Monday afternoon.
Jaquez suffered the injury Sunday against the Pacers. He stepped on TJ McConnell’s foot in the third quarter.
Jaquez had two points, three rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes before he left Sunday’s game. He is averaging 8.9 points and six rebounds per night over nine games off the bench.
Rozier scored nine points Sunday and missed eight of his 12 field-goal attempts. He remains mired in a prolonged shooting slump.
Game time: 7:30 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3.5
VITALS: The Heat and 76ers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2, as Miami has not lost a season series to Philadelphia since 2020-21. The Heat are 71-67 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 44- 25 in home games and 27-42 in road games.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.