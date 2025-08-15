Jimmy Butler Reacts To Miami Heat Trading Haywood Highsmith
The Jimmy Butler era in Miami came to an end in February, but the former Miami Heat superstar continues to be tied to the team. After the team surprisingly traded away Haywood Highsmith, Butler was mentioned by his current teammate Draymond Green on Instagram, who jokingly said "Look what you've done Jimbo," implying that Butler had something to do with the trade.
Butler, a teammate of Highsmith's for more than three seasons, responded. "Don't put that evil on me Ricky Bobby! I had nothing to do with it!," Butler exclaimed. "Let me live my offseason with my blonde weave in."
Although the subtext from Green (and Butler) is unclear, it can be easily speculated that Green mentioned Butler for this move (and not any of the Heat's other offseason moves), because there was a perception that Butler was "benched" for Highsmith before he walked out of practice and was suspended.
The reality was that Highsmith had already been in the starting lineup before then, it was actually Kel'el Ware who was the newcomer to the starting lineup. At the time, after Butler spent more than five seasons (and two Finals trips) with the Heat, it was looked at as a disrespectful gesture by many.
In a move motivated by avoiding repeater tax penalties, Highsmith was traded to the Brooklyn Nets alongside a 2032 second round pick in exchange for a top-55 protected second round pick, which is very unlikely to convey.
Miami Heat Surprisingly Trade Away Critical Rotation Player
The Miami Heat's offseason of surprising transactions is not over just yet. On Friday, they traded Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for a top-55 protected second round pick in next year's draft.
Highsmith, 28, has been with the team since 2021-2022. Because they didn't receive any salary in return, the Heat went from being $1.63 million over the luxury tax line, to now being $3.98 million below the threshold.
The move came as a surprise to many. Highsmith has been a staple in the Heat's rotation for a few seasons now, and even accounting for the recent injury, some are wondering why it took a second round pick to move an expiring, low-cost contract for a useful player.
Although it was known that the Heat were looking to avoid potentially paying repeater tax penalties after being in the luxury tax multiple times over the last few seasons, the tax bill doesn't come in until the end of the season.
This may signal some truth to all the rumors suggesting that the Heat were considering waiving-and-stretching a player's salary to get below the tax line, since the deadline to waive-and-stretch a player is on Aug. 29.
Considered one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 74 games for the Heat last season. Additionally, Highsmith was a key contibutor in the 2023 Finals run.
Along with the aforementioned $5.6 Traded Player Exception and additional open roster spot created, the Heat can now sign Kai Jones to a mininimum contract if they want to and stay below the luxury tax line.