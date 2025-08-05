Once-Rumored Miami Heat Trade Target Not Likely To Be Dealt
Earlier in the offseason, there were quite a few rumors linking the Miami Heat to Jonathan Kuminga, currently a restricted free agent for the Golden State Warriors. Ever since, the noise quieted down, the Heat traded for Norman Powell, and the Warriors are reportedly shutting down sign-and-trade discussions for the time being, according to longtime reporter Tim Kawakami.
Kuminga, 22, is up for a new deal, but with no real cap space suitors for him. On top of the Warriors having the ability to match any offer for the four-year forward, it is becoming more and more likely Kuminga accepts the one-year qualifying offer to bet on himself in the summer of 2027, when many more teams have cap space.
That puts the ball mostly in the Warriors court, despite the worst-kept secret that Kuminga, who recently turned down a two-year, $45 million offer from the Warriors, does not really want to stay there.
The Sacramento Kings have been considered the frontrunners for Kuminga for a while now and would have to send back half of Kuminga's first-year salary back in a sign-and-trade scenario. They could theoretically send up to $8.5 million more using the expanded trader player exception, but that would hard cap the Warriors at the first apron, who would have more roster spots to fill.
With Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II waiting to sign, sending back more than the 50 percent of Kuminga's first-year salary is an untenable solution for the Warriors, which is why they're reportedly not very happy with the idea of having to move extra salaries (like Buddy Hield or Moses Moody) to stay under the first apron in order to make a deal like that work.
These same rule would apply to the Heat if they were to circle back on any interest for the former No. 7 pick. If Kuminga is searching for a more significant payday than what he turned down from the Warriors, perhaps an estimate of $25 million per season on average for example, the Heat would be limited to only sending back up to $12.5 million back in a trade.
A package involving Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez Jr. could work in theory. However, a move like that, where the Heat tack on so much payroll, would make their reported goal of trying to get under the luxury tax line much more difficult, even if they have all season to do so. They are already $1.3 million above the threshold.
The Athletic's Sam Amick especially tuned in with the Kings, followed up with his own reporting on the matter, where he makes clear there are multiple factors getting in the way of a sign-and-trade between the two teams.
David Weiglein, a veteran radio host based in Sacramento also known as 'Carmichael Dave', added his own reporting regarding the Kings' pursuit of Kuminga into the mix. It seems there is some haggling over draft pick protections as well as well as figuring out the financial aspect of a sign-and-trade between the Kings and Warriors.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, converting on 45.4 percent of his field goals, in 47 games for the 48-34 Warriors in 2024-2025.