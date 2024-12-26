Jimmy Butler’s Agent Offers Latest Comment Amid Client’s Trade Speculation
Those hoping for another social media war between ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania and player agent Bernie Lee might be disappointed.
Lee, who represents Heat star Jimmy Butler, publicly questioned Charania’s reporting and integrity earlier this month when the latter said the Heat are “open to” trading the veteran forward. Their Twitter/X feud went viral as Charania defended his reporting and sourcing.
Charania followed up Wednesday with another report, this time saying Butler “prefers” to be dealt. However, Charania added Butler has not formally requested a trade.
Lee tore into Charania last time. Those hoping for a repeat—and based on Heat fans’ social media posts Wednesday afternoon, we’d imagine a large portion of the fanbase falls into that category—will be disappointed to learn Lee has no comment.
Well, Lee has a comment. It just has nothing to do with Charania.
“You still need me to comment or can I go back to putting together these 35 self propelling non battery toys sitting on my floor because my wife is a millennial,” Lee wrote Thursday.
Dealing with 35 self-propelling, non-battery toys sounds more fun than addressing the latest round of Butler trade talk. Just ask Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who discussed the rumors after Thursday’s practice.
“That’s just the deal,” Spoelstra told reporters. “You have to compartmentalize in this business. We want Jimmy here. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. And it’s just unfortunate that you have to control or deal with a lot of the noise on the outside.”
Heat president Pat Riley issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying the team will not trade Butler.
Butler has not responded to Charania’s reporting or Riley’s statement. He is doubtful to play Thursday against the Magic as he battles a stomach illness.
