Miami Heat President Pat Riley Breaks Silence On Jimmy Butler Situation
Miami Heat president Pat Riley has heard enough of the Jimmy Butler trade rumors.
One day after ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Butler prefers a trade out of Miami, Riley issued a blunt statement through the Heat’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.
“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” Riley said Thursday. “Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”
Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer. He is widely expected to decline his $52 million player option ahead of his age-36 season.
Butler averages 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. The six-time All-Star has missed Miami’s last two games with a stomach illness.
The season has been an intriguing one for Butler, who did not reach an extension with Miami this summer. He's ceded his role as Miami's No. 1 scoring option to Tyler Herro and did so even before a recent rash of injuries.
Butler has already missed time with an ankle injury, right knee soreness, and the recent stomach bug. Back soreness also bothered him in late November.
Butler is on pace to play fewer than 60 games for the first time in a full season since 2018. However, he remains a valuable player despite his age and durability.
Charania linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns earlier this month. Butler grew up in Houston and has Texas ties.
Charania defended his recent reporting during a Dec. 25 segment on NBA Countdown.
“Over the last three years, Jimmy Butler has wanted the Heat to go get him some help in that roster,” Charania said. “They just have not been able to land players; they’ve gone after Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving … The writing, in a lot of ways, is on the wall for the Heat and for Jimmy Butler.”
Butler had not issued his own response as of publication. His agent, Bernie Lee, feuded with Charania after the latter's initial reporting in early December.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
