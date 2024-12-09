Kel’el Ware Continues Validating Miami Heat’s Controversial Decision
The Miami Heat sent sparsely-used rookie center Kel’el Ware to the G League not as a demotion, but so he could finally see the court.
Thus far, the Heat’s controversial decision is paying off in a big way.
While playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Ware recorded his second consecutive double-double in Sunday’s 114-112 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold (the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate). The No. 15 pick tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes.
Ware made 9 of his 15 shots and went 2 of 5 from three-point range. His 31 minutes are easily the most he’s played this season across the NBA or G League.
Ware reported to the Skyforce last week. He had 17 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in the team’s 102-81 Dec. 5 victory over the Windy City Bulls.
Even if the breakout performances are coming in the G League, fans should be excited about Ware’s play of late. He’s proving he hasn’t lost confidence despite barely seeing the court in his first months as an NBA player.
Ware had only played in five of Miami’s previous 10 games when the team sent him to Sioux Falls. He averages 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds.
The Heat haven’t indicated when Ware will rejoin the team. All-Star Bam Adebayo remains entrenched at center, and Thomas Bryant has earned added minutes off the bench.
We’ll see if Ware’s improved play lands him in trade talks ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. The 12-10 Heat hope to be buyers and reach the playoffs for the sixth straight season.
ADEBAYO PRAISES ‘ENERGIZER BUNNIES’
The Miami Heat walked away with an impressive 122-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening.
Center Bam Adebayo decided to recognize others for their part in the Heat's recent success. Postgame, Adebayo called guard Dru Smith and forward Haywood Highsmith the team's "energizer bunnies."
Smith had one of his more impressive outings of the season, recording 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Highsmith left the scoring box empty while tallying five rebounds and an assist.
As always, both of their impacts were felt the most on defense.
TYLER HERRO’S NEW ROLE
Tyler Herro spent last summer hearing his name mentioned in the Damian Lillard trade talks. It was the same in 2022 and 2021 when the Heat were linked with the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Now, it's time to stop calling Herro a piece. Unless you're talking centerpiece.
Herro is proving he is capable of being the leading man. He had 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds in Sunday's victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season, Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assists.
He's way more than just a trade chip.
"Nothing yet," Herro said when asked what he's accomplished this season. "It feels like a regular season for me. I just came in with a better mindset. I'm trying to stick to that and let it come to me and see what happens."
