Kel'el Ware Receives No Rookie Superlatives From NBA General Managers
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware was not given much credit by the NBA general managers in their annual preseason survey of top rookies.
Ware failed to garner enough votes in any of the rookie categories to qualify for league-wide recognition.
In their rankings for the NBA Rookie of the Year, the general managers did not include Ware in their top five.
Reed Sheppard of the Houston Rockets received 50 percent of the votes. Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies came in second with 30 percent of the votes. Ware was not even mentioned in the "also receiving votes."
The general managers also reviewed who the best player is going to be in five years out of this rookie class. Once again, Sheppard received the most recognition at 43 percent. Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs came in a distant second with 17 percent of the general managers polled. Ware was nowhere to be found.
Finally, the general managers answered the question of who was the biggest steal of the draft at the position they were selected. Ware did not even receive seven percent of the vote. He also failed to get any recognition in the "also receiving votes."
Six different players tied for the draft's biggest steal. Two of the players receiving the most votes were drafted right before Ware. Bub Carrington (14th) and Devin Carter (13th) were considered among the top steals of the draft.
Ware failed to receive at least seven percent of the vote to make the top eight. He also failed to receive enough votes to get recognition in the "also receiving votes."
Scott Salomon is a contributor for Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.