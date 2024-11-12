Kevin Love Shows Support After Ex-NBA Player Makes Heartbreaking Mental Health Post
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love delivered a public show of support for former NBA forward Kyle Singler, who posted a distressing Instagram video earlier this week.
Singler, who last played in the NBA for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 season, said his voice is being “silenced.” The 36-year-old Singler accused others of mistreating, abusing, and neglecting him in the 90-second post.
“I fear for my life every day,” Singler said. “And people in my community make me look … as if I’m gonna be someone that is gonna be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.”
The video remained live as of publication.
Love, an outspoken mental health advocate, urged Singler to reach out.
“I love you Kyle,” Love wrote on the Instagram post. “Hit me whenever. Please.”
Love, who like Singler grew up in Oregon, separately addressed the former NBA player’s video on X.
Love wrote: “To everyone who has spent time with Kyle Singler and whose lives he has touched - please shower him with the love and support he needs+deserves. I would not be who I am today without him. I am forever indebted and love him. To the NBA family, Duke BB family, & South Medford community - let’s show up for one of our own.”
Singler, a 2010 NCAA champion at Duke, played seven NBA seasons with the Thunder and Detroit Pistons. He retired in 2019 after averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 356 NBA games.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.