Kyrie Irving Preparing For Season With Inspiration From Miami Heat Legend

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving jokes around showing off his impression of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Scott Salomon

Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles as Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles as Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It appears Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is stealing a move out of the bag og Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade ahead of the season.

The Mavericks star was recorded on Friday working on a move made famous by Wade. He was doing the Heat legend's iconic high dribble and euro step in the warm-up before shoot around.

"This is what the dream is right here," Irving said. "Working your tail off, that is what the dream is."

Irving yelled, "I got that from DWade!"

Irving was spotted joking with his teammates at the Mavericks training center throughout the video posted by the NBA. Social media users further drew comparisons between Irving and Wade, noting Irving's high energy reminiscent of the spark Wade brought to the Heat.

Irving has dealt with off-court issues in recent years, but is seemingly fully motivated to win a second title. The tandem of Irving and Luka Doncic brought the Mavs to the NBA Finals before falling in a five-game series to the Boston Celtics.

With only a few Western Conference teams making major shakeups, Dallas remains a contender to return to the Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets likely pose the greatest threats.

Irving and the Mavericks open the season Oct. 24 at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 ET on TNT while the Heat open their season at home against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 23.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

