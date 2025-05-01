LeBron James' Early Exit Keeps Miami Heat Tenure Atop The List
LeBron James was in position to top his four seasons with the Miami Heat.
And then it changed with Wednesday's season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James and the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing the series in five games. Some picked them to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals after the midseason acquisition of Luka Doncic.
The loss means James' years with the Heat from 2010-14 remain the best of his career. He teamed with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to win two titles in four straight trips to the Finals. James also won two of his four MVPs in Miami.
That trumps every stop of his career. He failed to win a title during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Heat. After leaving Miami, he won just one title in his return to Cleveland. James won a championship in 2020 with the Lakers but the rest of his tenure has been disappointment.
With James uncertain about how long he continues playing and aging, this may have been the best opportunity to match his success with the Heat. The fact he was unable to win multiple titles with Doncic and Anthony Davis proves just how impressive those four years were in Miami.
