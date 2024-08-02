Long-Time Miami Heat, LeBron James Hater Skip Bayless Leaves Undisputed
Frequent LeBron James critic Skip Bayless' time with the popular FOX Sports show Undisputed is over.
Bayless was especially critical of James during his time with the Miami Heat, where he would often call him out for a lack of clutch gene. His fame skyrocketed during the superstar's four seasons in Miami, splitting the NBA community on him as an analyst.
"Today was my last show on Undisputed. I'm leaving FS1," Bayless wrote. "I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned."
Conveniently enough, the top comment under Bayless' goodbye message read "Lebron James lasting longer in the NBA- than Skip Bayless on Undisputed warms my soul."
Bayless did once praise James, but it, of course, did not come during the Heat tenure.
“What LeBron James has done, as he has turned 38 years of age, is just extraordinary,” Bayless shared during Jan. 2024. “I have watched LeBron as closely as anyone out there. I don’t miss a LeBron game. He looks better than ever and his body looks sensational to me. He still plays bully ball with the best of them.”
James receives a break from the constant criticism until Bayless finds a new home to share his bold opinions.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
