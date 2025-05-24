Longtime NBA Fan Ice Cube Delivers Harsh Message To Pat Riley Doubters
Before he became a rap icon, Ice Cube was a Los Angeles Lakers fan. More specifically, a Pat Riley fan. He watched Riley build the Lakers into "Showtime" during the 1980s. Later, he saw Riley turn the New York Knicks into contenders in the `90s. And then the Miami Heat into champions in the 2000s.
So Cube refuses to side with those who think it's time for Riley to change his approach or hang it up.
"He's not only won championships, he recently made it to the championship," Ice Cube told Miami Heat On SI. "He lost his star power but why should he change? It's teams that have been doing it a thousand different ways like the [Phoenix]Suns. It ain't got them no championships. Why should he change? He's got rings in a lot of different eras. I wouldn't listen to them cats. Do it your way. You want to play for the Heat or you don't."
Riley has been under the fire the last two seasons for failure to lure talent around Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. He also let Jimmy Butler walk after a contract dispute. It has resulted in two straight first-round losses. Earlier this month, Riley said he is content with the way things are being handled.
"Our culture has been the way it has been since I got here, at least that's how I look at it," Riley said. "Has it been adjusted in some way, shape or form? Yes ... I'm proud of the culture. I'm proud of the environment that we have created over the years for everybody here inside who really know it. For the people outside who don't really know it but want to comment on it because it's fashionable to comment on it and criticize it, the hell with them. We've got a great culture. It hasn't been crushed."
