Miami Heat Once Again Linked To $74 Million Star
The Miami Heat's stagnation over the last few offseasons can't repeat if they want to change their roster and be competitive in the East again.
Sadly, they may not have the assets to land a star like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, pivoting them to acquire a star player who doesn't demand as much capital.
One ClutchPoints article proposed the Heat acquire Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan, dishing out Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins for the six-time All-Star. Rozier rapidly declined in play from last season, while Robinson and Wiggins haven't been the playmakers the Heat need to be playoff contenders.
"Pat Riley is always aggressive on the summer trade market, and he will be involved in any conversations about All-Star players hitting the market. It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami's roster. DeMar DeRozan is once again viewed by other teams as a potential target for Riley and the Heat."
DeRozan's production slightly dipped last season, but he still averaged 22.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting. He would headline the scoring unit alongside Tyler Herro, while Bam Adebayo can focus on two-way playmaking instead of being forced to overplay himself offensively. It could be a good addition for the Heat, giving them the complementary star they need in the frontcourt.
The Heat have some competition, though, with teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic projected to attempt to grab DeRozan.
