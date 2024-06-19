Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell Upset About Boston Celtics Celebrating Title In Miami
The most bizarre aspect of the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship was probably their place to celebrate.
The day after winning the 18th championship in franchise history the Celtics flew to Miami to party. Some questioned why they would leave their fans while former Miami-based rapper Luther Campbell wondered why it was even allowed.
Campbell is also known as "Uncle Luke" from his days with 2 Live Crew.
"Please tell me this can't be," Campbell said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What garbage ass, soft ass, groupie ass promoter has invited them down here to celebrate? They just gonna rub it in our face?"
Campbell wasn't the only one to express disappointment with it. Miami radio host Jeff Fox had his issues as well.
"The Boston Celtics won the NBA championship [Monday night]," Fox said on his YouTube channel. "We don't like it and too celebrate, those [expletive] left the city of Boston, left their own fans to come to Miam Wade County. Who the [expletive] authorized this? Who? Who?"
The uproar is mostly because the Heat and Celtics have become one of the biggest rivalries in the league. They played in the postseason four of the last five years, with the Celtics eliminating the Heat this season. In 2011 and 2012, the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-led teams knocked off Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce and the Celtics.
"We don't like you. We don't like you," Fox said. "This is Wade County. This is Miami Heat country. Get the [expletive] out. We hate Boston. We hate Tom Brady. We hate Larry Bird. We hate Bill Belichick. We hate Boston Market ... Anything Boston, we don't like you."
