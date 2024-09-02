Mark Cuban Put A Curse On The Dallas Mavericks In 2006 NBA Finals
After grabbing a 2-0 series lead. Dallas majority owner Mark Cuban thought the series was wrapped up in Game 3 of the 2006 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.
He said the Mavericks were going to win the series in four straight games.
Cuban appeared on The Room Mates Show, and admitted he accidentally put a curse on his team.
The Heat came back to win the series 4-2. The Mavericks were leading the Heat in the third quarter of Game 3 by 14 points. Cuban then gave his team the kiss of death.
“I sit behind our bench on the road,” Cuban said. “So I was sitting behind the bench. And, I’ll never forget, I remember standing up thinking to myself, ‘S— we’ve got a chance to sweep these dudes.’ We’re up 14 in the third. And boom, Udonis Haslem steals, breakaway. Then, they’ve got the ball, Shaq’s (Shaquille O’Neal) got it on the block. Shaq’s got it on the block. He just levels Erick Dampier, pushes him out of the way and hits two free throws.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I just cursed us.’ Shaq just hit two free throws when he’s shooting like 40-something percent. And then, Dwyane Wade starts driving to the hoop, every little touch, two shots.”
Wade, who was named the NBA Finals MVP, scored 42 points in Game 3, 36 points in Game 4, 43 points in Game 5 and 36 points in Game 6.
