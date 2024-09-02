Inside The Heat

Mark Cuban Put A Curse On The Dallas Mavericks In 2006 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat were down 2-0 to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. They came back to win four straight. They took the title on Dallas' home court.

Scott Salomon

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban celebrates after winning the Western Confrerence Championship against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

After grabbing a 2-0 series lead. Dallas majority owner Mark Cuban thought the series was wrapped up in Game 3 of the 2006 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

He said the Mavericks were going to win the series in four straight games.

Cuban appeared on The Room Mates Show, and admitted he accidentally put a curse on his team.

The Heat came back to win the series 4-2. The Mavericks were leading the Heat in the third quarter of Game 3 by 14 points. Cuban then gave his team the kiss of death.

“I sit behind our bench on the road,” Cuban said. “So I was sitting behind the bench. And, I’ll never forget, I remember standing up thinking to myself, ‘S— we’ve got a chance to sweep these dudes.’ We’re up 14 in the third. And boom, Udonis Haslem steals, breakaway. Then, they’ve got the ball, Shaq’s (Shaquille O’Neal) got it on the block. Shaq’s got it on the block. He just levels Erick Dampier, pushes him out of the way and hits two free throws.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I just cursed us.’ Shaq just hit two free throws when he’s shooting like 40-something percent. And then, Dwyane Wade starts driving to the hoop, every little touch, two shots.”

Wade, who was named the NBA Finals MVP, scored 42 points in Game 3, 36 points in Game 4, 43 points in Game 5 and 36 points in Game 6.

