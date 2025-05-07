Media Personality Summons Miami Heat Jimmy Butler After Steph Curry Injury
Despite Jimmy Butler enjoying being the Robin to Stephen Curry’s Batman, the Golden State Warriors will need more from him for the rest of the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Curry’s hamstring strain has significantly hampered the Warriors’ chances in this series as the underdogs and put them in a challenging position. On First Things First, Chris Broussard explained their best chance is Butler returns to his dominant play style as the No. 1 option he was with the Miami Heat.
“Jimmy Butler has to remain great and be Playoff Jimmy,” Broussard said. “Now look, Butler carried two Miami Heat teams with not much help to the NBA Finals. That first team, you had Bam, you had Goran Dragic, and it was a young Tyler Herro in the Bubble. In the second year in 2023, Tyler Herro was out. You had Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus, who averaged nine points. So, Butler has shown that he’s special, obviously in the playoffs. So he’s got to be special like every game.”
At 35 years old, Butler must lead the Warriors with a similarly constructed team as the 2023 Heat, without Curry, for the next few games. In the postseason, he’s averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 44.1 percent shooting and 29.2 percent from three-point range.
NBA ANALYST SAYS MIAMI HEAT SHOULD FOLLOW LEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE CONTENDER
Ever since Pat Riley took over operations for the Miami Heat, they have prided themselves on maximizing each roster's potential.
Despite several teams in their franchise history failing to meet a respectable win total for a season, the Heat have never tanked for a higher draft pick. However, after back-to-back first-round exits without Jimmy Butler playing, ESPN's Bobby Marks suggests starting to rebuild through the draft may be a more realistic option than getting another star.
“I think either player is going to be a challenge,” Marks said. “I think they are probably going to be in the back line of teams that have more available, certainly, when we are talking about maybe Houston as one of those teams that have young players and draft picks. I think the big question in Miami, and this is not their DNA, is whether they would ever use the R-word, which is rebuild. I think that is something that is very hard, threading the needle. They have been a Play-In consistently the last few years. Would they ever consider taking a step back, potentially taking the Oklahoma City approach?”
The Heat have drafted in the middle or late first round for the last few years. Their last top-five draft pick was Michael Beasley in 2008. Before, they got Dwyane Wade, with the No. 5 pick in the 2003 draft. Building through higher draft picks may be the best option going forward due to a lack of assets compared to other teams going after star players.
DWYANE WADE SAYS JIMMY BUTLER’S EXIT LEFT MIAMI HEAT “EXPOSED”
Without Jimmy Butler or another star player, the Miami Heat were relegated to a first-round exit in two consecutive postseasons.
On the Wy Network, Dwyane Wade broke down the Heat’s current situation following their 138-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He also explained how being outclassed to this extent showed the impact Jimmy Butler had on the franchise.
“When I heard Tyler Herro say, ‘we will not get swept’, I was like, y’all are already swept,” Wade joked. “I have to talk to my brother Bam, my little brother. We sat right in here when UD was here, and we got on FaceTime with Bam. And Bam said he wants that smoke. And I sat right back on that FaceTime and was like, you don’t want that Cleveland smoke dawg. ‘Nah, we want that smoke.’ Well, y’all got smoked. I will say this to give my organization some credit. To go through what they went through this year with losing their best player, I think now we really started to see what Jimmy Butler really meant to the Miami Heat and what he now means for Golden State. But for any organization to lose a guy like that, it exposes you.”
Without Butler, the Heat finished the season with a 12-25 record since the trade deadline. During their losing stretch, they experienced their infamous 10-game losing streak, which was worse than any other stretch with Butler on the team. Now they have clarity heading into the offseason with an obvious goal of acquiring a new star to build around.
