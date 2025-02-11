Miami Artist Kyle Holbrook Adds Andrew Wiggins to Iconic Heat Mural
Andrew Wiggins made his Miami Heat debut in Monday’s loss to the rival Boston Celtics.
In joining the Heat, Wiggins earned his place on a popular Miami mural.
Miami artist Kyle Holbrook officially added Wiggins to his iconic 50-foot-high mural in Wynwood. The new artwork depicts Wiggins in a teal jersey.
Holbrook began removing ex-Heat forward Jimmy Butler from the mural last Friday. Miami sent Butler to the Warriors in a five-team, nine-player trade last week.
“Several new Heat players, recently acquired through trades, as well as standout rookies who have been making waves, will soon take his place,” Holbrook said Friday.
Wiggins tallied 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block in Monday’s 103-85 loss. Boston outscored Miami by 22 points with Wiggins on the floor.
NEW DATA LOVES WADE, JAMES DUO
Heat legends Dwyane Wade and LeBron James formed one of the greatest duos in NBA history.
That isn’t hyperbole or an exaggeration. James and Wade reached the finals four times in as many seasons, winning in 2012 and 2013. Teams regularly feared the Big Three of James, Wade, and Chris Bosh before James returned to Cleveland in 2014.
Over a decade after their final game together, new data shows just how successful the James-Wade partnership truly was in Miami.
Sportradar compiled a list of the “best teammate pairs” in league history based on winning percentage. The criteria: the pair must have won an MVP, earned first-team All-NBA honors, and reached at least three All-Star Games.
James and Wade are one of only 11 such pairs to win at least 70% of their games; the duo played 371 games together. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant top the list at 78%.
WADE APPROVES OF SERENA
Social media appeared mixed (to say the least) about Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Wade certainly approved of one part.
Tennis great Serena Williams made a cameo appearance during Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.” Lamar and Williams both hail from Compton, Calif.
Williams’ appearance was especially noteworthy given her ties to Drake, the subject of “Not Like Us.” The tennis champion dated Drake over a decade ago.
Williams posted an Instagram video of her dancing during Lamar’s performance. Wade commented with three “fire” emojis.
“Let’s go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!” Williams wrote in another post.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.