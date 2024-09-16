Miami Heat Among Teams Working Out 'Zion Stopper' Ahead Of Title Push
The Miami Heat could make a final addition to the roster prior to the start of the regular season.
The Heat recently worked out free agent wing Nassir Little, otherwise known as the 'Zion Stopper', according to Spotrac's Keith Smith. Little played last season with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds on 46 percent shooting in 45 appearances.
Many fans are convinced Little still has talent to offer on a championship contender. The two-way upside is undoubtedly the top quality of his skillset, as defense is how the nickname 'Zion Stopper' came about.
Little and Williamson matched up in the 2018 McDonald's All American Game, where the former Suns forward put on a masterclass against the New Orleans Pelicans star. He scored a stepback mid-range shot on him, followed by multiple steals on the other end.
The Heat already have one lockdown forward rostered in Haywood Highsmith, but giving another a chance could come with benefits. Miami's front office was unable to retain playoff riser Caleb Martin, creating a gap in the room. While sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. is eager to take a leap in an increased role, the 6-foot-5, 24-year-old offers an established two-way ability.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat's $130 Million Star Facing Immense Pressure?
Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Drops Not So Subtle Social Media Hint About A'ja Wilson
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.