Miami Heat's $130 Million Star Facing Immense Pressure?
Most are ready to give up on the possibility of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reaching an All-Star level of play.
Even if Herro doesn't reach this caliber, the Heat are hoping he proves worthy of the four-year, $120 million contract he signed in 2022. This deal came following his Sixth Man of the Year campaign, but underwhelmed the following two years as a starter.
This is why Bleacher Report is listing Herro as the player with the most to prove this season on the Heat.
"The Heat once held sky-high hopes for Tyler Herro. They wouldn't include him in trades for established stars. They threw $130 million his way before even seeing how he'd handle a starting role," B/R's Zach Buckley wrote. "It's fair to wonder, though, if Miami still thinks as highly of Herro."
Herro averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on a mediocre 44.1 percent shooting last season. While he put up career highs in points and assists, his fifth year lacked the leap many were anticipating.
"The Heat are seldom mentioned among the conference's elites. That's because most of their playoff success has come on the heels of rather underwhelming regular seasons," Buckley wrote. "If they're going to rejoin the championship race, they need Herro to become the player they hoped he could be."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.