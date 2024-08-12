Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Announce Preseason Schedule; Will Play Three Games At Kaseya Center

Miami Heat to play five preseason games in 2024. Fans will finally be able to see Kel'el Ware in person.

Scott Salomon

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) tries to dribble around teammate Jayson Tatum (0) as Miami Heat guard Patty Mills (88) defends during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) tries to dribble around teammate Jayson Tatum (0) as Miami Heat guard Patty Mills (88) defends during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat announced their preseason schedule on Monday afternoon.

The Heat will play five games, with three of them being at home.

These three home games are the first opportunity for Heat fans to see first-round draft selection Kel'el Ware in person. Ware played this summer in California and Las Vegas,

Ware, the 7-foot center out of Indiana has had a great summer. He helped lead the Heat to the summer league title. He has shown he's capable of sinking three-pointers, driving through the paint and also make shots in the post.

Miami opens against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 8. The Heat play their next three games at home before closing out the preseason in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Oct. 18.

The three games at home are highlighted by an Oct. 15 game with the San Antonio Spurs and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. The Heat open the homestand against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 10. They also face the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 13. The game time for all three home games are 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the three home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased on HEAT.com or Ticketmaster,com. The game tickets are issued through a phone application, There are no paper tickets.

The Heat open training camp on Oct, 1. The team will return to Bahia Mar in the Bahamas for training camp as they have in year's past.

Broadcast information will be released later this fall.

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL