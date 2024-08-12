Miami Heat Announce Preseason Schedule; Will Play Three Games At Kaseya Center
The Miami Heat announced their preseason schedule on Monday afternoon.
The Heat will play five games, with three of them being at home.
These three home games are the first opportunity for Heat fans to see first-round draft selection Kel'el Ware in person. Ware played this summer in California and Las Vegas,
Ware, the 7-foot center out of Indiana has had a great summer. He helped lead the Heat to the summer league title. He has shown he's capable of sinking three-pointers, driving through the paint and also make shots in the post.
Miami opens against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 8. The Heat play their next three games at home before closing out the preseason in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Oct. 18.
The three games at home are highlighted by an Oct. 15 game with the San Antonio Spurs and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. The Heat open the homestand against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 10. They also face the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 13. The game time for all three home games are 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the three home games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased on HEAT.com or Ticketmaster,com. The game tickets are issued through a phone application, There are no paper tickets.
The Heat open training camp on Oct, 1. The team will return to Bahia Mar in the Bahamas for training camp as they have in year's past.
Broadcast information will be released later this fall.