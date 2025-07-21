Miami Heat Could Land $238 Million Star In Colossal Three-Team Trade Proposal
The Miami Heat have made progress this summer acquiring former Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is a low-risk, high-reward deal.
But there's still plenty of time for further upgrades. One recent FanNation trade proposal suggests Miami could land Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen in a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
Hawks receive: Svi Mykhailiuk
Heat receive: Lauri Markkanen, KJ Martin
Jazz receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez Jr, 2029 MIA 1st-round pick (unprotected), 2031 MIA 1st-round pick (top-5 protected), 2031 ATL 2nd-round pick (via ATL/HOU)
"Miami got completely outclassed by Cleveland in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. They need to add more scoring and two-way contributors that can survive in the playoffs if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals after their run in 2023. They've struggled to acclimate to the departure of Jimmy Butler and it may be time to make another star acquisition to complement Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro."
The Heat would dish out Andrew Wiggins, but would boast Adebayo, Markkanen, and sophomore Kel'El Ware in the starting frontcourt. Ware had an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds, while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.
Markkanen dipped in production last season, averaging 19 points on 42.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from 3-point range. Still, he would help boost the offensive unit, especially paired in the frontcourt alongside Adebayo. He could potentially become a top two or three scorer in this lineup, alleviating some pressure off Adebayo on that end.