Miami Heat Fans Painfully React To Hilarious Terry Rozier Troll
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is still on the team.
And honestly, that's the whole story. Heat superfan HeatNation hilariously tweeted this Monday morning as a reminder that he will, in fact, remain in Miami for the time being.
Some fans thought this was a trade announcement, so they were disappointed to discover that it was actually just a troll post.
"Just fell to my knees at the Target because I thought this was going to announce his departure," one fan tweeted.
Aside from a pending gambling investigation, Rozier had a massive drop-off in production last season. He averaged just 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3-point range. He dipped more than nine points in scoring average, and was eventually knocked out of the Heat rotation.
Rozier was brought in as a potential No. 2 scorer besides Jimmy Butler, but his injuries and lackluster production have hammered him far below what he was anticipated to be. And while he hasn't received any punishment thus far for his gambling scandal, it still looks grim for possible penalties. All these factors have significantly lowered his trade value, which puts Miami in an unfortunate position to prolong his tenure instead of dumping him.
Another recent front office move for Heat fans to mourn.