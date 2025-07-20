Miami Heat Offload Terry Rozier For Two-Time All-Star In New Trade Proposal
Terry Rozier's tenure with the Miami Heat has been nothing to write home about. Once viewed as a strong piece of the rotation, Rozier found himself coming off the bench during a disastrous 2024-25 season. His splits declined in almost every category and he became the face of a gambling scandal that may jeopardize his career.
While Rozier's trade value has certainly diminished after his performance last season, he is now on an expiring deal heading into this season. There are teams out there who can take on his contract with the idea of cap space opening up for next offseason. One of those teams could be the Chicago Bulls.
A trade between the Heat and Bulls could resemble:
Miami Heat receive: C Nikola Vucevic, G Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls receive: G Terry Rozier, G Pelle Larsson, 2027 second-round pick
The Bulls have been one of the few Eastern Conference teams sitting in mediocrity. They have made consistent Play-In appearances since Billy Donovan was hired as head coach in 2020. At some point, they will have to part ways with their pieces and with their center Nikola Vucevic on an expiring deal, he is a player likely to be dealt. They just moved guard Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro earlier this month and Josh Giddey still has not re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent. It doesn't hurt for them to add a guard or two for their rotation along with a second-round pick.
For the Heat, adding another frontcourt option would be a strong decision. With Rozier's contract coming off the books, Pat Riley and company might as well try and move him for somebody that can contribute quality minutes. While Vucevic is not the same player he was three seasons ago, he could start at center. Miami experimented playing Bam Adebayo at power forward last season. Vucevic and Adebayo's skillsets are very different with Vucevic being a stronger shooter, especially from beyond the arc. Throw in Kel'el Ware to the equation as well and you got one of the best frontcourts in the entire NBA. Ayo Dosunmu is another solid piece the Heat are acquiring in this mock deal. A second-round pick in 2021, Dosunmu became an integral piece of the Bulls' guard rotation. He is also on an expiring contract.