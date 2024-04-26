How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game 3, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: TNT
Betting line: Heat +9
Vitals: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning each matchup. The Heat are 53-83 all-time versus
the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-40 in home games and 23-43 in road games. The teams enter this postseason having faced each
other six times in the playoffs, including four times in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), once in the Semifinals (2011) and once in the First Round (2010). The HEAT has recorded a 4-2 playoff series record against Boston over that span, resulting in a 20-17 postseason record against the Celtics .This is the fourth time in five years the Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Caleb Martin
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jaime Jaquez
F Nikola Jovic
CELTICS
F Jayson Tatum
F Jaylen Brown
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Richardson: Out - Right Shoulder Surgery
Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee
Terry Rozier: Doubtful - Neck Spasms
CELTICS
Luke Kornet: Out - Calf
Derrick White: Probable - Ankle
Jrue Holiday: Probable - Knee
Heat forward Caleb Martin on winning Game 2: "I just think it speaks more to the mentality of the group. We've been in these situations many times before. Just staying with it through bad games, through slumps ... A lot of it is a mentality thing. We've always been able to do stuff like that. The approach is there."