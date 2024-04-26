Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Game 3, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket
Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket - David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: TNT

Betting line: Heat +9

Vitals: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning each matchup. The Heat are 53-83 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 30-40 in home games and 23-43 in road games. The teams enter this postseason having faced each
other six times in the playoffs, including four times in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022, 2023), once in the Semifinals (2011) and once in the First Round (2010). The HEAT has recorded a 4-2 playoff series record against Boston over that span, resulting in a 20-17 postseason record against the Celtics .This is the fourth time in five years the Heat and Celtics have met in the playoffs

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Caleb Martin

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jaime Jaquez

F Nikola Jovic

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Jaylen Brown

C Kristaps Porzingis

G Jrue Holiday

G Derrick White

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Richardson: Out - Right Shoulder Surgery 

Jimmy Butler: Out - Knee

Terry Rozier: Doubtful - Neck Spasms

CELTICS

Luke Kornet: Out - Calf

Derrick White: Probable - Ankle

Jrue Holiday: Probable - Knee

Heat forward Caleb Martin on winning Game 2: "I just think it speaks more to the mentality of the group. We've been in these situations many times before. Just staying with it through bad games, through slumps ... A lot of it is a mentality thing. We've always been able to do stuff like that. The approach is there." 

