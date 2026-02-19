Amidst the NBA's All-Star break rapidly coming to a close and teams resuming regular operations, the Miami Heat might be getting back an important player for the stretch run.

"The expectation is that [Tyler] Herro will be back at practice tomorrow and could return to game action in the coming days," Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

This comes about a week or so after Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra stated that Herro definitely would return this season without providing a timeline.

"According to a league source, Herro has been recovering from three fractured ribs after suffering a buckle rib fracture during the Heat’s Jan. 10 road loss to the Indiana Pacers," Chiang said. "Herro went on to play the next three games with the help of Toradol shots to ease the pain, but a subsequent MRI on his ribs revealed the severity of the injury."

In 11 games this season, Herro is averaging 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal in 31.7 minutes per game, converting on 49.7 percent of his field goals, 35.8 percent of his threes and 90.2 percent of his free throws.

Previously, Herro missed the first 17 games of the Heat's season after undergoing surgery for posterior impingement syndrome in his ankle. Then, after returning and playing five games, Herro dealt with a contusion on his big toe, which led to him missing 13 of their next 14 games.

After returning from that, Herro played in another five games and ended up dealing with another contusion, this time, a costochondral issue with his ribs, as it was originally reported.

He finished the 2024-2025 with 77 games played, where he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals, sinking 47.2 percent of his field goals, 37.5 percent of his threes and 87.8 percent of his free throws, leading to his first All-Star appearance.

