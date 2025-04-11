Miami Heat Considered Among Top Destinations To Acquire Former MVP
Amid the tumultuous end to the Denver Nuggets season, many are wondering about the future of their players.
Despite a 48-32 record and No. 4 standing in the Western Conference, the Nuggets fired coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on Tuesday.
One player that could be looking for a new home this summer is veteran guard Russell Westbrook. The future Hall of Famer signed a two-year contract with Denver last summer with a player option available for next season. If he opts out of his contract, Fadeaway World believes the Miami Heat could be a realistic destination for the former MVP.
"The Miami Heat seem like the perfect destination for Russell Westbrook from a temperamental perspective," the article wrote. "Similar to how Jimmy Butler was considered perfect for 'Heat Culture' for all these seasons, Westbrook brings a lot of traits that an organization like the Heat values. His never-ending effort on the court and clear dedication to keeping his body in the best shape possible are already massive tick marks for the franchise."
Westbrook, 36, is no longer the triple-double machine from his earlier years. However, he has been impactful throughout the season. He is averaging 13.2 points, five rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field.
"A Westbrook-Herro backcourt could work, given Herro is one of the best combo guards in the NBA right now," the article later added. "Even if you don't want Russ to start, he'd succeed as a bench guard for many of the aforementioned reasons across teams. Bringing those on-court virtues to the Heat alongside his relatively seamless personality fit into the franchise's ethos would make this a very attractive low-risk summer signing."
MARTIN CLAIMS HEAT SHOULD BLOW IT UP
The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just five games to go in the regular season.
The Nuggets' controversial move came despite the team being tied for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a handful of teams. Malone coached Denver to a championship in 2023 over the Miami Heat and reportedly had a great relationship with franchise star Nikola Jokic.
Malone joined ex-Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins' in being let go deeper into the season than is customary, proving the NBA can be unpredictable.
Former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin believes the Heat should follow the recent trend and make similar changes at the top.
"I think Miami needs a different situation... just like Denver just did," Martin said on the Gilbert Arenas Show. "If I'm [Erik Spoelstra}, I ain't got to do it my way yet without Pat [Riley]."
Spoelstra has been at the helm since 2008, when Riley was promoted to the team president he has remained in since. Spoelstra, once a top assistant on the 2006 championship-winning team who started as a video coordinator, has blossomed into one of the NBA's most decorated coaches.
Spoelstra has led the Heat to two championships and holds the fourth-most regular season wins among active coaches, behind Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle.
While there has been plenty of chatter about Riley stepping aside at some point, his relationship with team owner Mickey Arison means it's likely that any move will come on his terms. Miami making any move that would result in Spoelstra no longer being part of the organization would be more stunning than the firings of Malone and Jenkins, which dropped jaws around the league.
HEAT ADD TWO PROSPECTS IN LATEST MOCK DRAFT
The NCAA season concluded with the Florida Gators edging the Houston Cougars to win the university's third national championship.
ESPN released its latest mock draft following the conclusion of the season. The Miami Heat are projected to have two first-round picks.
With their projected first-round selection, the Heat are predicted to draft Maryland Terrapins big man Derik Queen at No. 11. Queen was a five-star recruit out of high school, playing at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before prepping at Florida's Monteverde Academy, where he played with multiple likely first-round picks, including presumptive No. 1 choice Cooper Flagg from Duke.
"Queen exceeded expectations at Maryland, not only turning in a fine individual season but also leading the Terrapins to a 27-9 record and the Sweet 16," draft analyst Bryan Woo wrote on ESPN.com. "He established himself as the most offensively gifted big in this draft class, giving NBA teams a lot to think about with his ability to handle, pass, and create mismatches, along with his flashes of shooting potential. His motor on the defensive end and on the glass were often questionable, something Queen will have to answer for in the predraft process as teams get to know him."
The Heat's big man rotation is crowded. However, Kel'el Ware's rookie campaign was so successful that he could be a hot trade asset if the Heat decide to make a blockbuster move this summer.
With their other selection acquired from the Golden State Warriors through the Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat are predicted to draft international guard Ben Saraf at No. 23. The 18-year-old guard plays for Ratiopharm Ulm of Bundesliga Basketball in Germany.
"Saraf went through a rough patch in February and early March, but he is coming off two of his best games of the season for Ulm, rediscovering his jumper and rekindling the playmaking creativity that made him a highly regarded prospect earlier in the season," the article added. "With Ulm in the home stretch of its regular season, and important games approaching in the German league playoffs, NBA teams will be shifting more attention his way."
Saraf's ability as a shot creator could be an enticing addition for the Heat. Terry Rozier's inconsistent play this season may force the Heat to add a guard this offseason.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated.
X: @SeanKJordan