Miami Heat Could Add Budding Star In Proposed Offseason Trade
The Miami Heat's season is not going how many would expect.
After trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the Heat are barely holding on to a Play-In Tournament spot with the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Earlier this season, the Heat were linked to Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. After the trade deadline, rumors ended. However, a trade for the 2019 first-round pick is something the team should consider this offseason.
A trade between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks could resemble:
Miami Heat acquire: F Cameron Johnson
Brooklyn Nets acquire: G Terry Rozier, G Pelle Larsson, 2029 first-round pick (Top 10 Protected)
For the Heat, adding Johnson would improve the strength at the forward position. Recent acquisition Andrew Wiggins has filled in admirably as of late at small forward. Adding Johnson as a power forward could improve spacing. Johnson is under contract for the next two years with a $22 million cap hit. This season, he is averaging 19 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting a career-high 47.6 percent from the field. He is also shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range.
The Brooklyn Nets have many expiring contracts this summer. For a rebuilding team, acquiring multiple players and a future first-round pick is ideal for Johnson. Rozier is certainly not the same player he was when Miami acquired him last year but his veteran presence could help mentor the young guards the Nets have. A change of scenery could be beneficial for the 2015 first-round pick.
In this deal, the Nets also add young rookie Pelle Larsson, who has shown flashes this season. With guys like Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic as young bench forwards, Larsson is a player the Heat can afford to move. He could become an integral piece to the Nets' young rotation as they continue their rebuild.
HEAT PREDICTED TO MAKE PLAY-IN
The Miami Heat's chances at making the playoffs are dwindling each day.
The Heat are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak, the longest under coach Erik Spolestra. The losses have been attributed by many to their fourth quarter woes.
The Eastern Conference is weaker this season than in recent years. Even amidst this losing streak, the No. 10 Heat still hold a five-game lead over the No. 11 Toronto Raptors in the standings. The Heat are also one game back behind the No. 9 Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report released an article predicting the Heat as a team to make the Play-In Tournament. However, the team is still not impressing.
"The Heat also own the league's second-worst crunch-time net rating, trailing only the tank-tastic Utah Jazz," the article wrote. "And for good measure, among 50-plus players with at least 10 clutch appearances and a usage rate of 30 or higher, Tyler Herro ranks second-last in true shooting percentage."
The Heat's draft pick situation should also motivate the team to get past the Play-In and into the actual playoffs.
"Next year's Miami Heat pick will head to the Oklahoma City Thunder with zero protection if the former finishes inside this year's lottery. That then has a trickle-down effect on their first-round obligation to the Charlotte Hornets from the Terry Rozier trade. Ergo, the Heat have every incentive to get out of the play-in and make the actual playoffs."
The Heat still have 12 games left this season. Given the East's weak landscape, it would take an even more disastrous finish to the season for the team to miss out on the Play-In Tournament.
HEAT 2K RATING CHANGES
One of the best ways to tell how a player's season is going is to keep track of their NBA 2K rating.
Amid the Miami Heat's record nine-game losing streak under Erik Spoelstra, many players are seeing their 2K ratings decrease. Let's take a look at who is struggling on the court in the eyes of the 2K game developers.
Andrew Wiggins - 80 OVR (Last Week: 81 OVR)
Wiggins was the big piece acquired from the Golden State Warriors in last month's blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal. The veteran wing has been on the sidelines over the last two games. Since joining the Heat, Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. His field goal percentage is among the lowest in his decade-long career. If Wiggins can help the team get back in the win column, his rating will surely increase.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - 77 OVR (Last Week: 78 OVR)
Jaquez is having a real disappointing season. After having an impressive rookie campaign being named to the All-Rookie First Team, Jaquez's minutes are slowly decreasing in the Heat's injury-plagued rotation. He is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Haywood Highsmith - 76 OVR (Last Week: 77 OVR)
Highsmith has carved a solid role with the team over the past few seasons as a 3-and-D with the ability to guard multiple positions. This season, he has started 40 games, by far his most since joining the Heat in 2021. With the increase in minutes, there has been a slight decline in efficiency. He is averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Highsmith is also shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.
Terry Rozier - 75 OVR (Last Week: 76 OVR)
Maybe the most disappointing season comes from Rozier, who was the Heat's big trade deadline acquisition last season. His $25 million cap hit is not representing his on-court play. Rozier entered the season as the starting point guard but Tyler Herro's breakout season has demoted Rozier to a role off the bench. He is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the field. He is also shooting 30 percent from three-point range, his lowest since his rookie season in 2015.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
