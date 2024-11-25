Miami Heat Could Cut Ties With Terry Rozier In Favor Of Lakers All-Star
From watching a single Miami Heat game this season, it's clear guard Terry Rozier isn't playing up to his potential.
The Heat surprisingly acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets at last year's trade deadline, expecting to see a similar level of production. Instead, the 30-year-old is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists on 38 percent shooting through 12 appearances.
Miami's front office could move on from just a year removed from the deal if Rozier doesn't return to prior form. Assuming competing for a championship with star Jimmy Butler is their top priority, acquiring star-level talent is the No. 1 priority in February.
FanSided proposed the following major trade between the Heat and Lakers:
Lakers receive: Rozier, Josh Richardson
Heat receive: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent
The problem is Russell's play has picked up since first-year coach JJ Redick moved him to the second unit. This potential trade made much more sense after the first half dozen games of the season. Unless the former All-Star guard heavily desires a starting role, it's unlikely for him to leave LA in exchange for Rozier.
Heat breakout guard Tyler Herro expressed a great amount of confidence in a backcourt of he and Rozier, so the best option right now is to keep believing.
