Miami Heat Could Follow Golden State Warriors’ Blueprint For Championship Success
The current state of the Miami Heat is reminiscent of the Golden State Warriors just before their championship breakthrough.
Before winning their first championship since 1975 in 2015, the Warriors had been eliminated in the first round of the 2014 playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers. Following the loss, the team had to take a hard look at itself and make the necessary changes to get over the hump.
Coming off a first round exit at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat are in a similar position as that Golden State team.
Miami has a Stephen Curry-like primary scorer in Tyler Herro and a versatile forward in Bam Adebayo who brings a Draymond Green type of impact, only a better offensive output. Andrew Wiggins and Kel’el Ware are comparable to Harrison Barnes and David Lee. Additionally, they have a Klay Thompson like shooter in Duncan Robinson.
So, what do the Heat need to focus on to turn their current roster into a championship contender?
Firstoff, if Herro is going to remain the Heat’s first scoring option, the offense must fully commit to optimizing his strengths, such as off-ball movement, pick and roll creation, and spacing. At the same time, Herro needs to embrace more of a facilitator role like Curry did in 2015.
Adebayo must solidify himself as a premier defensive anchor. However, he needs to continue growing on the offensive end in terms of his facilitating and scoring consistency.
Out of the pair of Wiggins and Ware, at least one needs to develop into a reliable two-way contributor. The Heat is looking for someone on the back end of the rotation who can be counted on consistently from a night-to-night basis.
Some would say the Heat need to acquire a superstar like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the organization could already have everything needed for success.
