Miami Heat Super Fan DJ Khaled Becomes Meme Sensation After Running Video

Shandel Richardson

Jun 10, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Recording artists Rick Ross (left) and DJ Khaled (right) watch the game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of game three of the 2014 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
DJ Khaled is known for many things around the South Florida.

He makes enjoyable beats for hip-hop artist. He's also the ultimate hype man at Miami Heat games. His catchphrase "We The Best" is among the most popular in the rap game.

Fitness, however, is not among his notables. Until now.

The popular entertainer, who is a huge Heat fan, recently joined fitness trainer Ashton Hall for a workout. The video posted on Instagram has nearly three million likes and more than 52,000 comments.

While many applauded DJ Khaled, who appears shirtless in the clip, it also became a viral sensation because of negative comments. He appeared in several mashups like this. For DJ Khaled, it was all in fun. He is forever one of the most respected entertainers in South Florida history.

He also is beloved by Heat fans and many in the organization. He had another viral moment with coach Erik Spoelstra against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2022 Eastern Conference playoffs.

With the Heat comfortably ahead, DJ Khaled grabbed a loose ball from his courtside seat. He then handed the ball to Heat guard Max Strus. Before heading back to his seat, Khaled rubbed Spoelstra's shoulders. 

“He’s such a great fan,’’ Spoelstra said at the time. “Over the years, I’ve said, ‘Hello,’ a few times, but that was a first. That was funny. I didn't notice until the end when he was getting the crowd fired up but I loved it. That's was awesome. I was humbled to be a part of that moment. He's such a great fan." 

