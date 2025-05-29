Inside The Heat

Florida Panthers Almost In Conversation With LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Chris Bosh

Shandel Richardson

May 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Jaycob Megna (6) shakes hand with NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly while presenting the Prince of Wales trophy after game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat dominated the South Florida sports headlines from 2010-14 when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh joined forces.

They won two NBA titles in four straight trips to the NBA Finals. Eleven years later, another franchise has taken over. The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive year after eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday.

Here's what George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow wrote:

"The Florida Panthers are going to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight year, a run that has put them in rarified air. Very few professional sports teams can make it to their championship round in consecutive seasons. Wednesday night, the Panthers punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final where they will try and win their second straight championship. It is the best sporting run in South Florida since the Miami Heat went to the NBA Finals four straight years during the Big 3 Era from 2011-14."





The Panthers are also looking to join the Heat and Miami Dolphins as area teams to repeat as champions. Last year they defeated the Edmonton Oilers. The Heat won back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. The Dolphins were victorious in Super Bowls against the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings in 1972 and 1973.

