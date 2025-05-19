Miami Heat Acquire Two-Time NBA Champion In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Coming off their championship last season, the Boston Celtics were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs. During Game 4, star Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles.
With the uncertainty of the franchise following the devastating injury, rumors are swirling regarding the future of their veterans. The Celtics acquired two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday prior to the 2023-24 season but may need to part ways with him this summer.
After the disappointing season of Terry Rozier, the Miami Heat could be a strong destination to acquire the 34-year-old. The Heat were heavily rumored to be interested in Holiday during the 2023 offseason but were not able to make a move. Now may be the perfect time to trade for the two-time champion.
A trade between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics could resemble:
Heat receive: G Jrue Holiday, 2028 first-round pick
Celtics receive: G Terry Rozier, F Haywood Highsmith, 2028 first-round pick
Rozier's trade value has plummeted this season after being demoted to the bench. He began his career in Boston and had success as a sixth man. A reunion could be beneficial for the 31-year-old guard who has one year left on his $25 million contract.
Holiday seems like the perfect guard to pair opposite Tyler Herro. He has declined as a scorer but his defense and playmaking remain an important aspect of his game. If the Heat are able to retain Davion Mitchell this offseason, a guard rotation consisting of Holiday, Herro and Mitchell would all bring a different set of skills.
