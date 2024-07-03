Miami Heat Emerging As 'Slight Favorites' To Acquire DeMar DeRozan
The Miami Heat are in need of star power more than ever because the rest of the Eastern Conference is improving drastically.
With many names off the board less than a week into free agency, forward DeMar DeRozan is one of the last remaining established talents. The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently reported the Heat are 'slight favorites' to acquire the veteran.
"They’ve [the Los Angeles Lakers] now turned their attention to DeMar DeRozan, though the Miami Heat are currently viewed as slight favorites to land the 15-year veteran and six-time All-Star, according to league sources," Buha wrote.
The most realistic way for the Heat to land DeRozan is through a three-team sign-and-trade. A deal between the Heat and Chicago Bulls would bring up complications, as the Bulls are not looking to take on more money. Adding an organization with heavy cap space to the trade, such as the Detroit Pistons or Utah Jazz, could allow for smooth facilitation.
Heat guard Tyler Herro would almost certainly see a change of scenery in the potential trade, but should the front office even chase DeRozan? The forward's playstyle mirrors that of star Jimmy Butler, meaning spacing issues could arise. DeRozan shot 33.3 percent from three-point range on 2.8 attempts last season while Butler knocked down a career-high 41.4 percent.
Regardless of fit, Miami's front office needs a serious shakeup to compete with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers. Heat fans would walk away the happiest of all, finally seeing a major acquisition.
