Miami Heat Expected To Be Without Key Player For At Least A Month
It will be a while before Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic returns to the lineup.
On Tuesday, the team gave an update on his injury status after he sustained a recent injury. He is expected to miss at least a month because of a hand fracture.
Here's the official release from the team:
"The Miami Heat announced today that forward Nikola Jović was evaluated by chief of hand surgery Dr. Elizabeth Ann Ouellette in collaboration with HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Doctors Hospital Surgery Center in Miami. It was determined that Jović suffered a fracture in the second metacarpal of his right hand. He will be in a splint and re-evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Sunday on February 23.
Jović has appeared in 46 games (10 starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 25.1 minutes while shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range and 82.8 percent from the foul line. He has scored in double-figures 27 times this season, including four 20-point games, and has led the team in plus/minus a team-high eight times."
The injury is the latest setback for the Heat, who have struggled since trading All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. They have won just one game since the move.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
