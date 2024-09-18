Miami Heat Fans Calling For Addition Of WNBA Organization
In a social media post on Tuesday, the WNBA gave a hint expansion was coming.
In the post, the following question was posed to fans: "You know, what's better than 14 teams?"
The league announced Wednesday afternoon it is expanding to Portland.
With popularity increasing, would Miami Heat fans support WNBA expansion in the South Florida area?
Young WNBA stars such as Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky are packing fans into arenas at record numbers.
Clark's games are being shifted from smaller WNBA arenas to stadium-type venues to accommodate fans. Reese was also a big draw before she went on injured.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who is a proponent of the league, is the Sky's partial owner.
Miami had a WNBA franchise from 2000-2002. The team was coached by former Heat coach Ron Rothstein. The games were played at the old Miami Arena.
Poor attendance caused the team to fold after a first-round playoff series loss to the New York Liberty in 2002.
Since, the WNBA has grown exponentially, especially in the last few years. It skyrocketed this season with the drafting of stars like Clark and Reese. Aside from setting attendance records, the television numbers are strong.
Perhaps Miami would offer more support now with the league making a jump to the next level. It might be a solid option.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.