Miami Heat Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Norman Powell Trade

Jayden Armant

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have finally made an offseason move.

Crazy, right? They landed veteran guard Norman Powell in a three-team trade, sending John Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Utah Jazz get Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick.

It's not quite the splash that fans probably wanted, but it's a start. Powell had a career season with Los Angeles in 2024-25, averaging 21.8 points (career-high) on 48.4 percent shooting. He will be a backcourt upgrade, giving the Heat another scorer alongside Tyler Herro. Heat fans are excited to finally make moves after a long period of stagnation.

Miami acquired a legitimate offensive weapon in exchange for two veteran role players. It's a low-risk, high-reward deal with significant upside for the Heat.

"Getting Norman Powell for a chicken shawarma and still got assets/expiring contracts to make a bigger move. Pat Riley is slowly getting me ready to say Heat in 5 again," one user tweeted.

The only thing fans were upset about was the departure of Kevin Love. Beyond the box score, Love cemented himself as a vital piece to the team with his veteran leadership and facilitation. He helped the Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals after joining the team shortly before the start of the postseason.

This trade means Miami is likely out on Bradley Beal, and the Damian Lillard rumors may also simmer now that the shooting guard void has been filled. Still, the Heat should make additional moves to solidify themselves as an Eastern contender.

