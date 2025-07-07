Kevin Love Has Hilarious Reaction To Blockbuster Miami Heat Trade
Kevin Love put his trade from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz in perspective through a short post on X Monday morning.
The 18-year veteran has been known in recent years for being active and providing his unique perspective on breaking news in the NBA through X. This time, he's at the center of his post. This was the third time Love was traded in his career, including the day he was drafted in 2008.
The "math problem" Love is referring too is likely the common practice of teams needing to match salaries in order to make a trade happen. The five-time all-star likely feels as if he was included in the trade as "filler" simply for the trade to work for both teams. Love might feel unwanted and there could be a reason for it.
The Jazz are no strangers to buying out or immediately unloading unwanted contracts they felt forced to receive in order to make a trade work. Utah traded guard Patrick Beverley less than a month after acquiring him via trade from the Timberwolves for more assets in 2022. In 2023, they bought out the sizable contract of Russell Westbrook after trading for it from the Los Angeles Lakers in an effort to create more cap flexibility. Considering Love's age, 36, and his declining play on the court, the Jazz front office could be on their way to making a move like those again.
Love has one year left on his contract worth $4.1 million. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Love's future, the veteran forward once again provides an entertaining outlook on a breaking news situation for basketball fans to enjoy.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
ESPN Analyst Raves Over Miami Heat Signing Norman Powell
Heat Summer League Player Reunited With Family After 5 Years Before March Madness