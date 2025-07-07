Miami Heat Among Serious Favorites To Land Three-Time All-Star
The Miami Heat have finally kicked off their offseason with their three-team trade for guard Norman Powell.
But their moves are far from complete if they want to be a true playoff contender next season. One name that has emerged as a frontrunner to land in Miami is Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal. Beal has been rumored to engage in a contract buyout with Phoenix, opening his options as he expects to hit free agency. Bleacher Report lists the Heat as one of the favorites to go after the three-time All-Star.
"Miami has been interested in Beal dating back to his time with the Washington Wizards. The Heat pursued him this past season as they attempted to trade star forward Jimmy Butler, but Beal's massive contract halted that chase. After shipping Butler to the Golden State Warriors, Miami has an opening on the wing between star guard Tyler Herro and star big man Bam Adebayo. Beal is still a dependable three-point shooter who could be a strong addition to Erik Spoelstra's offense."
Beal continued to drop in production last season, averaging just 17 points on 49.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range. His inability to stay on the court consistently and his below-average defense may peg him as an unattractive option on the decline. However, Beal would be a solid scoring option beside Tyler Herro in the backcourt. He would alleviate offensive pressure off Bam Adebayo and potentially move Powell to the 3 in the starting lineup.
Moreover, this could establish Miami as an actual Eastern threat instead of a shoo-in playoff team.