Miami Heat Fans Left Speechless At Season-Ending Blowout To Cleveland Cavaliers
The Miami Heat were coming off their worst playoff loss in franchise history.
Well, they followed that up with…an even worse loss, to end the season. Miami suffered a 55-point blowout that pretty much illustrated the stark difference between its organization and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A championship contender vs. a borderline playoff team.
“Ernie Johnson just said this is the worst game he's ever watched,” one fan tweeted. “This will be the last game the Heat will ever play on TNT. You disrespected this passionate fan base with this game and last game. Saying this is an embarrassment would be an understatement.”
Miami lost by an average of 30.5 points to the Cavaliers in this series. For a frame of reference, their worst previous postseason deficit was previously 35.
So yeah, they nearly matched this margin on average the whole series.
There was no mercy for anyone, especially stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. After declaring a Heat victory in Game 4, Herro went 1-of-9 from the floor for just four points. Adebayo didn't do much better, recording just 13 points on 25 percent shooting from 3-point range.
The Jimmy Butler trade looked worse each game, reinforcing the narrative that he overshadowed the roster flaws.
As the Heat enter their offseason early once again, fans will be calling for superstar support or external help to improve their team.
But given Pat Riley's recent track record, they should probably avoid getting their hopes up.
