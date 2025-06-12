NBA Insider's New Kevin Durant Declaration May Intimidate Miami Heat
With the Miami Heat expected to be active this offseason, it was already going to be hard enough for them to secure Kevin Durant.
And a new report about the 15-time All-Star is a reminder of just how difficult it will be. After previous reports that the Phoenix Suns were lowering their asking price, NBA insider Brian Windhorst says they are upping the stakes now.
"From what I am told, the Suns are looking for a comparable package for what they traded to get Durant, which is impact players and multiple draft assets," Windhorst said on NBA Today Wednesday night. "I'm not sure they're going to be able to generate that, because Durant is a couple of years older and his contract is shorter. So that's going to be something they're going to watch in the next couple of weeks."
Looking at the Heat's roster, they don't boast a ton of impact players outside of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. A package would likely have to include an abundance of players or draft picks.
The Heat own first-round picks for the next seven years aside from 2027, which they would likely have to throw in two or three to satisfy an exchange. Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins are the most suitable trade options to fulfill the shooting guard/small forward absence Durant's departure would create.
