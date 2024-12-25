Miami Heat Fans React to Latest Jimmy Butler Trade News

Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat:



🔺2023 ECF MVP

🔺2x ECF champion

🔺2x Finals appearances

🔺3x ECF appearances

🔺2x All-Star

🔺Most PTS in a playoff game in franchise history (56)



3rd greatest Heat player of all time… All good things must come to an end I suppose 🙃 pic.twitter.com/G9sX19tiEp