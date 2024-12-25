Miami Heat Fans React to Latest Jimmy Butler Trade News
Miami Heat fans once woke up on Christmas knowing they’d see Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh play in a few short hours.
These days?
“Now yall gotta wake up to Jimmy Butler requests,” X user @ChefTrillie wrote. “This generation is cooked.”
Social media exploded after ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning that Butler “prefers” a trade out of Miami. Charania made it clear Butler has not formally requested a trade. And, of course, the Heat aren’t obligated to trade the All-Star forward.
That didn’t stop X (formerly Twitter) users from mourning what they believe is the impending end of the Butler era.
“He led a Heat team to 2 Finals nobody thought they would make,” one user posted. “Jimmy Butler will always be loved and respected.”
“The saddest part about Jimmy Butler preferring to be traded is that he loves the Miami Heat,” another user added. “He loves the city, the fans, the players, the organization, and has given them everything he has, and even wanted to retire here.
“The Heat not giving him the help or the extension, is sad.”
Despite the nonstop trade rumors, a quick glance at X shows many Heat fans who don’t fault Butler. Instead, they’re taking their frustration out on Miami Heat president Pat Riley.
“Once Jimmy is gone, I need the reporters to ask Pat some real questions about his decision making and roster building choices during the Butler era,” @NotAdamNB wrote.
“Pat Riley failed Jimmy Butler,” another user added.
X user @NovoHeat listed Butler’s achievements with the Heat, which include two Finals appearances, two All-Star selections, and a 56-point playoff game. They called Butler the third-greatest player in Heat history.
“All good things must come to an end I suppose,” they wrote.
If the Heat do trade Butler, fans expect him to wind up in the Western Conference. Charania previously linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns.
