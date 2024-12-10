Miami Heat Fans Uncover Fascinating Viral Jimmy Butler Trade Theory
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s hair is naturally black.
However, the veteran All-Star’s head has instead resembled a rainbow throughout the season, with him dying his hair blonde, blue, and red in the early going.
What we all believed was a simple fashion decision may have actually been far more complex—and deliberate.
X user @HeatCulture13 theorized Butler’s hair choices correspond with the three teams he reportedly wants to join via trade. The Dallas Mavericks wear blue, and the Houston Rockets’ primary color is red. As for the blonde, the yellow connects to the Golden State Warriors.
The theory quickly went viral, with over 32,000 views as of publication.
“I may have just started a major [Jimmy] conspiracy based off hair color by joking around,” the user wrote.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday the Heat could listen to trade offers. Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has “indicated in league circles” that the All-Star is open to playing for those three Western Conference contenders.
As of publication, Butler hadn’t publicly addressed the trade rumors. However, he posted three songs on his Instagram story Tuesday morning: “I Need a Dollar” by Aloe Blacc, “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” by Marvin Gaye, and “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” by the Black Pumas.
Butler declined to speak to reporters Tuesday.
MORE BUTLER COVERAGE
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Vaguely Addresses Latest Trade Rumors
Proposed Trade Sends Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler To Rising Contender
Heat Could Part With Jimmy Butler In Favor Of Warriors' Forward Duo In Blockbuster Trade
MORE HEAT NEWS
Trade Proposal: Should Miami Heat Take Risk On Acquiring Injury-Plagued Guard?
Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Swap All-Star For No. 1 Pick In Controversial Deal
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.